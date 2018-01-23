Pet of the week

Kaylee the Greyhound is up for adoption.

IF you're looking for a people loving, placid and loving dog to join your family, Kaylee the Greyhound could be perfect for you.

Kaylee is one year and nine months old, desexed and a medium energy dog.

She has responded well to her training and socialises well with other dogs.

Kaylee is suitable for a first time dog owner family looking for a low maintenance dog as she loves to have a play but also enjoys lazing about and receiving pats.

ID: 411007

Adoption price: $320.

Lifetime registration: $27.50.

Visit adoptapet.com.au

With shelters filling up with cats and dogs waiting to find their forever homes, RSPCA have reduced the adoption prices between Saturday, January 27 and Monday January 29 in hope of finding a home sooner rather than later.

Adoption prices for adult dogs will be $100, cats $60 and kittens $100 for the Find our Forever Homes initiative.

For more information, call Coffs Harbour RSPCA on 6651 3311.