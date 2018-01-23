Menu
Login
News

Pet of the week

Kaylee the Greyhound is up for adoption.
Kaylee the Greyhound is up for adoption. Rachel Vercoe
Rachel Vercoe
by

IF you're looking for a people loving, placid and loving dog to join your family, Kaylee the Greyhound could be perfect for you.

Kaylee is one year and nine months old, desexed and a medium energy dog.

She has responded well to her training and socialises well with other dogs.

Kaylee is suitable for a first time dog owner family looking for a low maintenance dog as she loves to have a play but also enjoys lazing about and receiving pats.

ID: 411007

Adoption price: $320.

Lifetime registration: $27.50.

Visit adoptapet.com.au

Kaylee the greyhound is up for adoption.
Kaylee the greyhound is up for adoption. Rachel Vercoe

With shelters filling up with cats and dogs waiting to find their forever homes, RSPCA have reduced the adoption prices between Saturday, January 27 and Monday January 29 in hope of finding a home sooner rather than later.

Adoption prices for adult dogs will be $100, cats $60 and kittens $100 for the Find our Forever Homes initiative.

For more information, call Coffs Harbour RSPCA on 6651 3311.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Police draw firearms to arrest men after pursuit and crash

Police draw firearms to arrest men after pursuit and crash

A DRAMATIC scene in Coffs Harbour this afternoon saw a vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway after a police pursuit.

Free flu shots for all children under 5

All children under the age of five will be eligible for a free flu vaccine. Picture: iStock

ALL children under five in NSW will be eligible for a free flu vaccine this...

Tremors continue to rock the Coffs Coast

A number of minor earthquakes have rocked the Coffs Coast this morning.

Five days of earthquakes and tremors on the Coffs Coast.

New lease of life for old Deep Sea Fishing Club site

FOR LEASE: The site of the former Deep Sea Fishing Club is being advertised through the Commercial Real Estate Agency.

Real estate agency engaged to lease old Deep Sea Fishing Club land

Local Partners