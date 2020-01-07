Pet of the week: Ygritte

If you are looking for a best friend to spend lots of time with, come and meet Ygritte.

She is a three and a half year old domestic short hair cat.

She is looking for a forever home where her humans would be around most of the time and she can be the centre of attention without other cats or dogs.

Some of her favourite things include interactive play with a fishing pole toy, a big scratching post, sitting on open window sills looking and listening to the world, occasionally a lap in the evening and warm cosy beds around the house.

Ygritte is currently available at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

Visit adoptapet.com.au

RON: R251000223