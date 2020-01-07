Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ygritte at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Ygritte at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Your Story

Pet of the week: Ygritte

Rachel Vercoe
7th Jan 2020 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

If you are looking for a best friend to spend lots of time with, come and meet Ygritte.

She is a three and a half year old domestic short hair cat.

She is looking for a forever home where her humans would be around most of the time and she can be the centre of attention without other cats or dogs.

Some of her favourite things include interactive play with a fishing pole toy, a big scratching post, sitting on open window sills looking and listening to the world, occasionally a lap in the evening and warm cosy beds around the house.

Ygritte is currently available at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

Visit adoptapet.com.au

RON: R251000223

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two families’ heartache as men remain missing at sea

        premium_icon Two families’ heartache as men remain missing at sea

        News “How do you move on if you’ve found absolutely nothing?” The families of Tim March and Jarrath Hillyer have spoken out, with no trace of the men yet found.

        • 7th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
        ‘It’s hard when people don’t know what we do’

        premium_icon ‘It’s hard when people don’t know what we do’

        News Manjinder has already lost an entire season of blueberries.

        HOFF’S HARBOUR: Hazlewood stars in injury return

        premium_icon HOFF’S HARBOUR: Hazlewood stars in injury return

        News HE WAS the star inclusion who was undoubtedly the crowd favourite.

        IN COURT: The people facing the magistrate in Coffs today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The people facing the magistrate in Coffs today

        News A list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour Local...