Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wilson is pet of the week at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Wilson is pet of the week at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Community

Pet of the week: Wilson

Rachel Vercoe
23rd May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Wilson is a handsome two and a half year old looking for a home to help him build confidence and shine.

He has some great skills already including sit, shake, high five and loves going for walks.

Wilson can get a little wary of new things, but with lots of support from his people and some yummy treats to back him up, he will make great progress.

He needs a home who will foster a trusting and reliable relationship with him.

Wilson is looking for a home with kids over six-years-old and if you have another dog, they will need to meet in order to ensure they are happy to be housemates forever.

Adoption fee: $385.00.

RON: R251000223

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        This new streaming app is so good ‘you can’t switch off’

        This new streaming app is so good ‘you can’t switch off’

        TV Binge, the newest player to join the streaming app frenzy, is packed with exclusive titles and cult classics at an affordable price.

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        TV $10 streaming service launches in Australia

        Is relaxing restrictions in regional areas the answer?

        premium_icon Is relaxing restrictions in regional areas the answer?

        News Business NSW is calling on the State Government to relax restrictions in regional...

        VIDEO: Tour inside the new Macksville Hospital

        premium_icon VIDEO: Tour inside the new Macksville Hospital

        News The new $73-million Macksville District Hospital will open within weeks.