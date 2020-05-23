Pet of the week: Wilson
Wilson is a handsome two and a half year old looking for a home to help him build confidence and shine.
He has some great skills already including sit, shake, high five and loves going for walks.
Wilson can get a little wary of new things, but with lots of support from his people and some yummy treats to back him up, he will make great progress.
He needs a home who will foster a trusting and reliable relationship with him.
Wilson is looking for a home with kids over six-years-old and if you have another dog, they will need to meet in order to ensure they are happy to be housemates forever.
Adoption fee: $385.00.
RON: R251000223