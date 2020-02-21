Menu
Thelma is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Community

Pet of the week: Thelma

Rachel Vercoe
21st Feb 2020 1:58 PM

Thelma came into the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter as a stray and unfortunately no one ever came looking for her.

She is now patiently waiting at the shelter dreaming of her new family.

Thelma is an almost three years old large greyhound/Great Dane.

As a large, active dog, she will require a household with previous breed experience and the ability to spend time working with her and training her to be the best dog that she can be.

Thelma can be a little unsure of small children and would best suit a family with older and more dog confident children.

Visit adoptapet.com.au

RON: R251000223

