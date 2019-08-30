Menu
Odin is pet of the week.
Community

Pet of the week: Odin

Rachel Vercoe
30th Aug 2019 1:54 PM

ODIN the domestic short hair cat is Pet of the Week.

He is an affectionate cat who loves to be around people and napping.

Having had his time outdoors and not liking it, Odin is suited to be an indoor cat only.

He would fit in well to a quiet household where he will be loved, cuddled and pampered.

If you think you are the family for Odin, call the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter to organise a meeting.

Odins adoption fee is $100 plus lifetime registration of $29.

To see what other pets are currently up for adoption, visit adoptapet.com.au

RON: R251000223

Coffs Coast Advocate

