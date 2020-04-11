Pet of the week: Marge

Marge is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

Marge is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

Marge is a four month old small American staffordshire terrier currently up for adoption at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

She is a nice natured pup, who loves attention.

Marge can be quite active and would be suitable for an active family who are experienced with her breed.

Despite being an active pup, Marge does like to relax at times and have a nap on her bed in a sunny spot.

If you are interested in Marge, please fill out a Covid-19 adoption appointment request form, found on the RSPCA NSW site.

For more information or to see what other pets are available, visit adotapet.com.au

RON: R251000223