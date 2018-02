Jet is Pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA.

Jet is Pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA. Rachel Vercoe

Jet, a one year and one month Australian Kelpie mix is this weeks pet of the week and is up for adoption at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA.

He is respectful, socialises well with other dogs and has responded well to his training.

He is suitable for a young family with children or someone living alone as he loves being around people and will make a great companion.

Adoption fee: $320 and $27.50 for lifetime registration.

To adopt Jet or see what other pets are up for adoption, visit adoptapet.com.au