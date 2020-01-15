Pet of the week: Dusty

Dusty is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

Dusty is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

DUSTY is a true-blue working boy and this little farmer needs a job to do.

It doesn’t have to be the traditional kid of job, it might be following you while you get yours jobs done, with a bit of training thrown in for fun.

This little guy is a thinker and if you don’t give him tasks he can put his mind to, he will make his own fun which can be messy at times.

He is a one year old Australian Kelpie mixed breed who loves water, toys and sleeping at a persons feet for awhile.

Dusty will need a working dog experienced home with no young children.

For more information, visit adoptapet.com.au

RON: R251000223