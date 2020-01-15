Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dusty is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Dusty is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Community

Pet of the week: Dusty

Rachel Vercoe
15th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DUSTY is a true-blue working boy and this little farmer needs a job to do.

It doesn’t have to be the traditional kid of job, it might be following you while you get yours jobs done, with a bit of training thrown in for fun.

This little guy is a thinker and if you don’t give him tasks he can put his mind to, he will make his own fun which can be messy at times.

He is a one year old Australian Kelpie mixed breed who loves water, toys and sleeping at a persons feet for awhile.

Dusty will need a working dog experienced home with no young children.

For more information, visit adoptapet.com.au

RON: R251000223

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire support for primary producers

        premium_icon Bushfire support for primary producers

        News Farm, fish and forestry businesses who have suffered from recent bushfires can now apply for funding.

        • 15th Jan 2020 10:22 AM
        $50 million for emergency wildlife and habitat recovery

        premium_icon $50 million for emergency wildlife and habitat recovery

        Environment The Government has made an initial investment of $50 million

        Car lands in drain during wet weather crash

        premium_icon Car lands in drain during wet weather crash

        News THE Coffs Coast woke to welcomed rain, but slippery roads.

        Coffs listed as one of Australia’s ‘sexiest’ cities

        premium_icon Coffs listed as one of Australia’s ‘sexiest’ cities

        News The results are in, Coffs is one of Australia's ‘sexiest’ places.