Pet of the week: Archie

Archie is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

ARCHIE the domestic short haired cat is on the lookout for his one and only forever family.

He’s a super chill cat who loves lazing around, getting belly rubs and plenty of cuddles.

At four years and three months old, he’s not the most active cat but does love a good string toy to amuse him on rainy days.

If you want a sweet young kitty cat that will watch Netflix and chill, Archie is your man.

To check out Archie online or see what other pets are currently available for adoption, visit adoptapet.com.au or head on down to the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

You might just find the missing piece to your family.

RON: R251000223