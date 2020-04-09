Menu
A pet dog has been killed by a 1080 bait on the mid north coast.
Pet dog killed by alleged illegal baiting program

Jasmine Minhas
9th Apr 2020 2:30 PM
A MID North Coast landholder, who had laid wild dog baits around his property allegedly without informing neighbours, has been fined after one of the 1080 baits killed a pet dog.

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has since warned people to use pesticide baits correctly after the landholder was fined for multiple alleged compliance breaches.

According to the EPA the landholder was carrying out a long term wild dog baiting program on their property near Dorrigo and did not inform all residents within a 1km radius as required under the Pesticide Control (1080 Bait Products) Order 2017.

Samples taken from the deceased pet were tested and 1080 was detected in the dog’s stomach.

“It is important anyone who uses pesticides, particularly restricted pesticides such as 1080, uses them correctly and keeps detailed records of how they were applied,” EPA Director Regional Operations North, Karen Marler said.

“If the rules are not followed unintended consequences can occur, as has happened in this instance.”

Landholders must inform all neighbours within 1km before the baiting commences and then at six monthly intervals.

The community plays an important role in helping to monitor 1080 baiting activities. If you are concerned about an illegal baiting program, or you have knowledge of an incident, call the 24/7 Environment Line on 131 555.

