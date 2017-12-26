Pet care during New Years Eve

Be aware of your pets needs this New Years Eve.

EXCITEMENT is brewing for humans as New Year's Eve celebrations come closer but the night can also be one of the most stressful for our pets.

Dog's Queensland is reminding dog owners to plan ahead this New Year's Eve to ensure pets and people are ready for the celebrations.

General Manager, Rob Harrison said the cause of the most distress for pets is loud noises.

"Fireworks, loud music and crowds of people are the main culprits that cause dogs stress and anxiety on New Year's Eve," he said.

"Loud noises like fireworks will often prompt dogs try to run from the noise and escape.

"Those that don't escape can injure themselves, particularly their paws as they attempt to get away.

Dogs Queensland's top six tips for a safe New Year's Eve for dogs include:

- Wear them out. During the day on New Year's Eve, take your dog for a long walk and play with them. If they're tired, they may be less vulnerable to extreme anxiety in the evening.

- Supervision is best. Staying at home with your dog on New Year's Eve is best but not always realistic. If someone is at home with your furry fried, they can soothe them when loud noises occur.

- Keep them contained. The safest place for all pet dogs on New Year's Eve is inside the house. Keep the curtains or blinds closed to block out flashing lights from fireworks and turn the TV or radio on to distract them.

- Secure fences and gates. For pet dogs who normally reside outside, make sure gates and fences are secure. All dogs should be microchipped and a collar with their name and owner's phone number is a good idea.

- Watch your visitors. Not all people have pet dogs and may not be familiar with the importance of closing gates, supervising children and not feeding dogs human food or drinks.

- Speak to your vet. If you have had trouble in the past with your dog and loud noises, seek advice from your vet about ways to keep the dog calm.

"Our pet dogs are much loved members of the family and when they see us relaxing and enjoying ourselves they want to join in too," he said.

"Where possible, try to include your pet dog in the season's celebrations as this is a great way to reduce their anxiety and reassure them that any loud noises they hear are friendly noises.”