Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Perth man's encounter with a home-invading spider sparked a full blown police response.
A Perth man's encounter with a home-invading spider sparked a full blown police response.
Offbeat

Spider sparks huge police response

by Cassandra Kopp
2nd Jan 2019 4:06 PM

A PERTH man has kicked off his New Year red faced after an unwanted encounter with a spider triggered a fully-fledged emergency response.

Neighbours reported hearing a young child screaming and a man shouting death threats repeatedly resulting in several police units responding with lights and sirens to the unlikely incident.

Wanneroo Police station then shared the experience to their Twitter feed this morning before later taking down the post.

Wanneroo Police station shared the experience to their Twitter feed this morning before later taking down the post. Source: Twitter/Wanneroo Police.
Wanneroo Police station shared the experience to their Twitter feed this morning before later taking down the post. Source: Twitter/Wanneroo Police.

According to the post, the caller heard the man yelling "why don't you die" repeatedly - but when authorities arrived the entire incident was pinned on the eight-legged visitor.

The embarrassed resident of the WA home apologised to responding police officers admitting he has a serious fear of arachnids.

More Stories

editors picks perth spider

Top Stories

    Councillors not deterred by 'petty' removal of signs

    premium_icon Councillors not deterred by 'petty' removal of signs

    News It's a case of 'watch this space' with council's campaign to have tunnels, not cuttings on the bypass.

    Paramedics attend woman at Moonee

    Paramedics attend woman at Moonee

    News Paramedics were once again at Moonee Beach this afternoon.

    • 2nd Jan 2019 3:59 PM
    Traffic eases after four-car collision on Pacific Highway

    Traffic eases after four-car collision on Pacific Highway

    News Heavy holiday traffic delays reported at Harwood and around scene

    Two rescues in two days

    premium_icon Two rescues in two days

    News Marine Rescue volunteers have been kept on their toes in recent days

    Local Partners