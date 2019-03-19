Menu
Nathan Scattini called police to say he’d been bitten by a snake. Then he vanished.
News

Man vanishes after reporting snakebite

by Staff writers
19th Mar 2019 8:57 AM

A BUSHWALKER who called an ambulance for help after reportedly having come into trouble has vanished in Western Australia.

Nathan Scattini, 41, was walking in bushland in the Kelmscott area, about 23km southeast of Perth, when he was bitten by a snake on Sunday, according to police.

Mr Scattini called St John Ambulance for assistance at 6.40pm but didn't know his location.

A police search was launched "in the vicinity of Bob Blackburne Reserve and John Dunn Memorial Park in the Seville Grove and Kelmscott" and went late into Monday. The police helicopter, which is fitted with a heat-seeking infra-red camera, was used to scour bush but failed to find any trace of Mr Scattini and he has still not been found.

"Resources including the Police air wing and mounted section have been utilised overnight and into today, along with police officers conducting ground searches," a police statement issued yesterday read.

"Anyone who sees Nathan Scattini is asked to call police (on triple-0) immediately. Police are concerned for his welfare."

 

Nathan Scattini, 41, has not been found.
State Emergency Service personnel have also been assisting with the search.

 

Mr Scattini has a medium build, light skin and is about 175cm tall. He was wearing a black top, shorts, sneakers and sunglasses when he disappeared.

editors picks missing person perth snake attack snakebite

