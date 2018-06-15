Dad bashed for driving too slowly

RODNEY had just finished dropping his daughter off at school in Perth yesterday when he realised the car driving behind him was becoming increasingly irate.

For the next two kilometres, the silver Commodore followed Rodney along West Swan Road in Caversham, before overtaking him and cutting him off in the process.

As the silver Commodore overtook him, Rodney claimed the pair in the car threw a carton of milk at his windscreen and motioned for him to pull over.

"Silly me I did pull over, and was like what's going on," the 43-year-old told 9 News.

Rodney said he was then brutally attacked with a wrench, leaving him with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain - all because he was driving 5km under the speed limit.

Rodney said he was doing 65km/h in a 70km/h zone, that police suspect triggered the pair's road rage.

"I didn't do anything wrong … jeez, I drove 5km under the speed limit … there's no need for that," he told PerthNow.

Rodney was covered in blood after the road rage incident.

After pulling over, Rodney said the man immediately pulled out a big "silver tension wrench", normally used on trucks.

"He's just gone around and started thumping me in the back of the head, so I must've had five, six, seven blows of a metal bar, right at the back of my head.

He managed to briefly kick the driver away but the other man hit him in the back of the head, causing him to fall over.

"I've dropped to the ground and he's just gone to town," Rodney told 9 News.

The Perth dad was first hit above his eye, a blow that led to blood pouring down his face.

Two men in a nearby convenience store saw the attack unfold and ran out to help the father.

Rodney is now in Royal Perth Hospital with two fractures to his skull, gashes and cuts to his hands and a bleed on the brain. He also has dozens of staples in his head.

The dad is awaiting scans to see if he’ll have to have surgery.

The Perth dad is still in disbelief as to why his lower speed could lead to such a brutal attack.

"What is that drastic that you have to take a metal bar to somebody," he told PerthNow.

He's awaiting brain scans to see if he will need surgery.

Police are questioning a 49-year-old and an 18-year-old man over the attack. The teen from Ellenbrook has been charged.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperswa.com.au