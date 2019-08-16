Menu
Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training.
Community

Person’s need should determine breed if picking assistance dog

16th Aug 2019 10:21 AM

Question - My daughter, who is intellectually and physically impaired (she is in a wheelchair), wants me to buy her a great dane to be trained as her assistance dog.

What are your thoughts?

 

Answer - Even though great danes are awesome dogs, I feel they may be too large for your daughter's needs.

She needs to have a breed of dog that is easily manoeuvrable in enclosed spaces, one that can fit into public transport and one that will not be destructive in shops through its sheer size.

For example, tails at that height can cause a lot of ­damage.

Your daughter also will not be able to see past the dog while she is in her wheelchair.

 

Have a question you'd like answered?

Email rachel.vercoe@ ­coffscoastadvocate.com.au and Kyra will reply in following editions.

