Personal touch for club debut

Wendy Andrews
| 1st Jul 2017 10:00 AM
GHOSTLY: Kristen Stewart in a role unlike any other.
GHOSTLY: Kristen Stewart in a role unlike any other.

A SISTER program to the annual Screenwave International Film Festival, SWIFF Film Club features 10 free screenings each year plus member benefits, exclusive only to SWIFF Film Club members.

Launching the first film club screening on July 6 is the highly anticipated new film Personal Shopper, winner of the Best Director award at the Cannes Film Festival from acclaimed filmmaker Olivier Assayas (Clouds of Sils Maria).

Personal Shopper is an enigmatic ghost story, reminiscent of Hitchcock, starring the luminous Kristen Stewart in a role unlike any other.

Stewart plays Maureen, a young American woman in Paris who makes her living as a personal shopper to a celebrity client but is also a gifted medium with the psychic ability to communicate with spirits, just like her twin brother, who recently passed away.

She soon starts receiving ambiguous messages that seem to know everything about her.

SWIFF Film Club presents films at 6pm on the first Thursday of each month at Jetty Theatre, exclusive to members only. Info: www.swiff.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate
