Personal osteopathy care sees practice grow

SINCE establishing the first osteopathic clinics in Bellingen and Coffs Harbour over 35 years ago, Philip Bingham has seen his practice blossom.

He was joined by Cisco Schmetzer four years ago, and together with their associates, provide a wealth of training, knowledge and experience to the people of Coffs Harbour region.

"We provide Medicare services through team care arrangements, work with service and Veterans' Affairs clients and have established a great relationship with WorkCover rehabilitation providers,” Philip said.

"Also, we can offer health fund rebates on the spot through Hicaps.

"We treat people of all ages from small children to older folks, using the latest evidence-based therapy.”

Osteopathy is the fastest growing allied health profession in Australia by taking a hands-on approach to healthcare.

Those who practise osteopathy recognise the important link between the structures of your body and the way it works.

So, it enables them to focus on how your skeleton, joints, muscles, nerves and circulation work together to improve your overall health and well-being.

Osteopathic healthcare includes a thorough primary care assessment and application of a range of manual therapies and health promotion strategies tailored to the individual.

These aim to optimise function and health.

By using skilled evaluation, diagnosis and a range of hands-on techniques, osteopaths can identify important types of dysfunction in your body.

Then treatment uses techniques such as stretching and massage for general care of soft tissues such as muscles, tendons and ligaments, along with mobilisation of specific joints, soft tissues, exercise advice and prescription.

They also offer important lifestyle advice and education.

Medicare rebates for osteopaths are available for patients with chronic conditions and complex care needs on referral from their GP.

Coffs Coast Osteopathy

106 West High St, Coffs Harbour

Phone: 66528282

Email: info@coffscoast osteopathy.com.au