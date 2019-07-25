Highway crash response downscaled, north of Coffs Harbour

UPDATE - 2.45PM: MULTIPLE police vehicles and ambulance crews were tasked to the scene of the reported crash on the Pacific Highway, near Woolgoolga.

The accident response has now been downscaled.

State Emergency Service rescue vehicles and an ambulance crew have been called off from attending by police who are on scene, a NSW Police Media spokesperson has advised.

BREAKING - 2.25PM: EMERGENCY services are this afternoon responding to an accident, north of Coffs Harbour.

The NSW Transport Management Centre is reporting a crash that has left a person trapped near Woolgoolga.

The accident is listed on the Pacific Highway near Solitary Islands Way.

One northbound lane and a highway exit are closed.