Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Highway crash response downscaled, north of Coffs Harbour

25th Jul 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE - 2.45PM: MULTIPLE police vehicles and ambulance crews were tasked to the scene of the reported crash on the Pacific Highway, near Woolgoolga. 

The accident response has now been downscaled.

State Emergency Service rescue vehicles and an ambulance crew have been called off from attending by police who are on scene, a NSW Police Media spokesperson has advised.

 

BREAKING - 2.25PM: EMERGENCY services are this afternoon responding to an accident, north of Coffs Harbour.

The NSW Transport Management Centre is reporting a crash that has left a person trapped near Woolgoolga.

The accident is listed on the Pacific Highway near Solitary Islands Way. 

One northbound lane and a highway exit are closed. 

 

Source: NSW Transport Management Centre
Source: NSW Transport Management Centre
accident coffs coast crash pacific highway woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    End of an era: Coffs Coast farewells beloved Bucky

    premium_icon End of an era: Coffs Coast farewells beloved Bucky

    Pets & Animals REACHING an incredible age, an iconic dolphin on the Coffs Coast has passed away leaving the community and visitors in mourning.

    Councillor refutes ‘pecuniary interest’ claim

    premium_icon Councillor refutes ‘pecuniary interest’ claim

    News COUNCILLOR: ‘It’s desperate and dirty politics’.

    Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    premium_icon Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    Crime Centre for Road Safety responds to magistrate's call for change

    Memorial to be brought back to life

    premium_icon Memorial to be brought back to life

    News AS one of few projects across the state to receive funding, the Woolgoolga Soldiers...

    • 25th Jul 2019 2:30 PM