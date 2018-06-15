Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Both lanes of the Pacific Highway are blocked behind a crash scene at Sapphire Beach.
Both lanes of the Pacific Highway are blocked behind a crash scene at Sapphire Beach. Trevor Veale
Breaking

Person trapped accident blocks Pacific Highway

15th Jun 2018 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON remains trapped on the scene of a two car crash north of Coffs Harbour.

The crash involving a Nissan X-Trail and a Holden Commodore happened just after 2.30pm

Ambulance paramedics have arrived on scene.

The accident has happened 1km south of the Solitary Islands Way intersection at Sapphire Beach.

Both southbound lanes are currently blocked.

Large queues of traffic are building behind the crash scene.

Some motorists are illegally performing u-turns across the highway median strip creating hazards for northbound traffic. 

Motorists are advised to expect delays until the roadway is cleared. 

Emergency services are on the scene of a two car Pacific Highway crash north of Coffs Harbour.
Emergency services are on the scene of a two car Pacific Highway crash north of Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale.

Related Items

coffs harbour crash lanes blocked pacific highway sapphire beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Two car crash impacts traffic north of Coffs

    Two car crash impacts traffic north of Coffs

    Breaking A TWO vehicle accident north of Coffs Harbour is this afternoon leading to delays on the Pacific Highway.

    • 15th Jun 2018 2:48 PM
    Jobs on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Jobs on the Coffs Coast

    News ARE you looking for work on the Coffs Coast?

    Westpac Helicopter search river for missing man

    Westpac Helicopter search river for missing man

    News Elderly man missing in Clarence Valley

    Cheapest fuel prices on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Cheapest fuel prices on the Coffs Coast

    News Head to petrol stations with the lowest prices today.

    Local Partners