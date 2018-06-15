Person trapped accident blocks Pacific Highway

Both lanes of the Pacific Highway are blocked behind a crash scene at Sapphire Beach.

A PERSON remains trapped on the scene of a two car crash north of Coffs Harbour.

The crash involving a Nissan X-Trail and a Holden Commodore happened just after 2.30pm

Ambulance paramedics have arrived on scene.

The accident has happened 1km south of the Solitary Islands Way intersection at Sapphire Beach.

Both southbound lanes are currently blocked.

Large queues of traffic are building behind the crash scene.

Some motorists are illegally performing u-turns across the highway median strip creating hazards for northbound traffic.

Motorists are advised to expect delays until the roadway is cleared.

Emergency services are on the scene of a two car Pacific Highway crash north of Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale.