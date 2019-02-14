Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly woman killed after scooter accident

by Emily Halloran and Brianna Morris-Grant
12th Feb 2019 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An elderly woman has been killed after her motorised scooter crashed into traffic in Coombabah this morning.

The woman, believed to be in her 80s, was left with critical injuries and transported to Gold Coast University Hospital after the Hansford Road incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene and assessed another patient at 11.15am.

Police and six Queensland Ambulance crews, including a High Acuity Response Unit and critical care paramedics were on scene.

Police are still investigating the crash, however the driver of the vehicle was not believed to be injured.

editors picks motorised scooters road safety

Top Stories

    Premier promises funds for local stadium

    premium_icon Premier promises funds for local stadium

    News Gladys Berejiklian was in town again today to make more multi-million dollar pre-election funding promises.

    Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    premium_icon Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    News Locals accused of supplying cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines.

    TRUCK FATALITY: Driver a Queensland man

    premium_icon TRUCK FATALITY: Driver a Queensland man

    News A TRUCK driver has died in a crash on the Mid North Coast.

    Coffs protest part of nation-wide forest uprising

    premium_icon Coffs protest part of nation-wide forest uprising

    News The local protest is part of a nation-wide 'forest uprising'.