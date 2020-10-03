Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics have rushed a patient to hospital with critical a critical head injury after they were reportedly struck by a horse.
Paramedics have rushed a patient to hospital with critical a critical head injury after they were reportedly struck by a horse. iStock
News

Person fighting for life after horse strikes

by Shiloh Payne
3rd Oct 2020 8:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A person is fighting for their life after they were reportedly struck by a horse near a highway in Far North Queensland.

Paramedics were called to the incident alongside the Kennedy Highway in Tolga around 6.15am where one person had suffered a critical head injury.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said there was no indication that the patient was riding the horse at the time of the incident.

They were rushed to Atherton Hospital in a critical condition.

Originally published as Person fighting for life after struck by horse

accident horse accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STATE OF CONFUSION: How Clarence people almost got into Qld

        Premium Content STATE OF CONFUSION: How Clarence people almost got into Qld

        Health Despite our exclusion, surprise as some in Clarence issued Queensland border passes on Thursday, though they’re in for bad news - find out why.

        LIST: The Coffs Coast’s biggest crime stories of the month

        Premium Content LIST: The Coffs Coast’s biggest crime stories of the month

        News From major drug busts to court sentencings, these are some of the biggest Coffs...

        ZERO TOLERANCE: Boating blitz on our waters this weekend

        Premium Content ZERO TOLERANCE: Boating blitz on our waters this weekend

        News Boat safety will be the focus of a NSW Maritime operation taking place across the...

        REVEALED: The locals who will steer jetty transformation

        Premium Content REVEALED: The locals who will steer jetty transformation

        News Who are the 12 people at the forefront of this once-in-a-generation development?