Permits suspended as fires burn through northern NSW

FIRE permits have been suspended in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen as dry conditions prevail and bushfires continue to burn through northern NSW.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has suspended the permits until further notice.

"Crews from the Mid North Coast Team have been supporting the firefighting operations in Clarence Valley for over a week now, and will continue to do so until conditions change. Due to this commitment our own capacity to respond to bushfires is reduced,” Superintendent McArdle said.

"There are currently 24 fires burning within Clarence Valley Local Government Area, 13 of these are uncontained.”

"Locally the area is extremely dry, and with the days being warm and windy with low relative humidity, we can expect any fire ignitions to spread rapidly. While fire permits are suspended, we encourage residents to undertake other activities to protect their property from fire, such as clearing leaves from their gutters and removing flammable materials from around their homes.”

Superintendent McArdle said all residents should take the current conditions seriously and make sure they have a completed and practiced Bush Fire Survival Plan, in order to protect their family and property should they be threatened by fire.

"If you are not prepared for the bush fire season then you must act now.”

For further information on current Fire Danger Ratings, or to download a Bush Fire Survival Plan, visit the NSW RFS website at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or phone the Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre on 6651 6133.