Permits suspended as Fire Danger Rating rises

FIRE Permits will be suspended tomorrow across the Mid North Coast as a Very High Fire Danger rating is predicated.

The permits will be suspended for 24 hours from midnight tonight.

As of 5pm, October 29, temperatures are forecast to reach up to 32 degrees tomorrow with a minimum temperature of 20 degrees.

After the driest September on record, Fire Permits began being issued once again from October 9 following long-awaited rainfall.

Permits will also be suspended during the World Rally Championship from November 13-20.

