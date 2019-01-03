Permanent centre for Reptile World

IF YOU'RE on the lookout for something fun and exciting to do on the Coffs Coast, don't miss the new attraction for reptile lovers opening at the end of summer.

Steve McEwan, well known across the Mid North Coast for his Reptile World educational and entertaining shows over the past 15-years is brining the world of reptiles to The Big Banana.

Finishing touches are currently being worked on for the purpose built site with the official opening expected to be at the end of summer.

"This facility has been a dream of mine for many years now, a place where locals and visitors can come and learn about our amazing reptiles every day,” Steve said.

The new reptile centre will showcase some of the world's deadliest snakes including the inland taipan, tiger snake, death adder and red-belly black snake.

The purpose built facility will also house some of the most iconic Australian lizards in natural open air enclosures, and of course Reptile World's infamous Snappy, the 1.2m Estuarine Crocodile.

"Snappy will be the star of the centre for sure, with a purpose-built enclosure which will allow him to grow to well over 2m.”

Until the centre opens, Reptile World will continue to operate with mobile displays.

From now until the end of the school holidays, guests will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with critters of the cold-blooded variety, as part of the daily Happy Snap Reptile Encounters.

Reptile encounters will take place from 9am to 5pm at the temporary pop-up site at the toboggan ride attraction.

For more information or to keep up to date with developments, visit reptileworld.net.au