NO DAM: People opposed to a new dam protest outside Rous headquarters. Photo: Alison Paterson
‘Permanent blight’ on the region if we backtrack on dam

15th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Cr. Cadwallader assiduously avoids discussing the truly "eye watering cost" associated with the destruction of cultural and environmental heritage which another dam on Rocky Creek would entail (Northern Star, February 10).

Instead, she chooses to spread unfounded fear.

Unless she has not read, or comprehended, the work already done by Rous County Council, she must know the major significance of the burial sites and rainforest at her proposed dam site.

Unless she hasn't be paying attention, she must know that there is not one "Alstonville aquifer", but two, and that Rous's intention is to utilise the newly proved deep aquifer, actually freeing up demand on the current shallow aquifer.

Her claim of "plundering" of the highly regulated shallow aquifer is hyperbole at best.

Unless she hasn't been keeping up to date with modern water supply principles, she must know that dams ARE NOT reliable options when it comes to water supply in extended droughts.

Most Rous councillors understood that when they voted in December to move forward with a modern, scalable, flexible water supply.

It would be a regional disgrace, and a permanent blight on the Northern Rivers if Rous Council were to reject traditional owners objections and backflip to adopt the unreliable dam.

Jim Richardson,

Clunes.

