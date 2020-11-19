LOCAL HISTORY: The perils of a printer’s past

Garry Taylor working at the Coffs Coast Advocate in the 60s. He passed away in 2000 and his sister recently stumbled upon the photo.

THE Coffs Coast Advocate has been telling the news of the area for more than 100 years.

Times have changed and we're doing it differently now but one reader has shared a cherished image which shows just how much times have changed.

Jenny Ellem was tidying up when she stumbled upon this photo of her brother Garry Taylor.

"It was taken at the The Advocate office in Moonee Street, possibly in the 60s as far as I know from talking to others, and extended family."

Garry started with The Advocate in the late 50s and completed a typesetting apprenticeship.

"I know at one stage he got his arm caught in the machine.

"People wrote pieces for the newspaper about what was happening in the local area. I remember my mum writing pieces."

She says Garry worked there for over 12 years. He passed away in 2000.

HEADLINES FROM HISTORY

Hollywood comes to the coast

Hollywood heart throb Tom Cruise made a surprise visit to Coffs Harbour in 1999.

He made the quick visit with friend and local resident Russell Crowe. He took the time out to greet a small group of fans.

1999 - Hollywood come to the Coffs coast.

Swells reach six metres

In 2004 Mother Nature put back plans to build the $1.1m deep sea waste-water release when big seas washed the pipeline onto Jetty Beach and then the barge used to wo the pipeline was wrecked in the harbour.