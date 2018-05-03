Perfectly private Korora home

This Korora home is for sale with Nolan Partners

This Korora home is for sale with Nolan Partners Trevor Veale

THE Real Estate Property Guide team went behind the front wall of a private yet centrally located residence this week.

This beautifully presented four-bedroom home at 17 Ballantine Dr, Korora will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Nolan's selling agent Craig Gardner said this is the style of property he really enjoys being able to present to potential homebuyers.

"This home will appeal to so many different people. Those looking for a master-built home of substance and style, families that need multiple living spaces or those who simply appreciate the finer finishings in life that this home offers,” Craig said.

It's not just the flexible floorplan, quality finishes and immaculate presentation that is ticking all the right boxes. This property offers privacy and the perfect postcode.

"Located in a quiet estate surrounded by quality homes, all within walking distance to beaches and only five minutes to town - this is relaxed Coffs Coast living at its best.

"This is an extremely liveable home, one that equally suits families or those just needing some extra space.

"The privacy the home affords and the design that incorporates loads of natural light into the living and alfresco areas is sure to make an impression.

"Anyone who dreams of living near the ocean with the advantages of a low maintenance property that has room to park a boat, van or trailer will be attracted to this property.

See more at the Real Estate Property Guide.