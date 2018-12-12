Perfect your swimming this summer

AS the perfect way to cool off from the summer heat, it's hard to beat swimming in a pool, creek or ocean which makes learning how to swim even more important.

Whether you're a hesitant beginner or competitive swimmer, Coffs Harbour Aquatic have specially designed and progressive Swim School Programs for all ages and stages.

As a no-judgement zone, the programs cater for all ages and abilities with an emphasis on developing aquatic safety for all so you can enjoy your time in the water.

Operators of Coffs Harbour War Memorial Olympic Pool, Woolgoolga and Sawtell Swimming Pools, BlueFit have designed seven individual programs for infants, preschool, school aged learn to swim, adolescents, adults, special needs and squad program.

For young children, learning to swim can be a terrifying experience.

The Swim School's Infant age group from four months to three years start with parent aided classes focusing on fun games and activities to build water confidence.

Followed by the Pre-school and Learn to Swim stage, classes are structured around becoming a safe independent swimmer, by working on stroke development and safe breathing techniques.

The beginner adolescent classes for children over 13 years are supportive and encouraging, meaning the swimmers don't have to worry about being shy as an older beginner.

Swimming is often an assumed skill, and it can be difficult for adults to take the first step in learning how to swim.

The Swim School Program has a passion for all in the community to have the skill of swimming and to build confidence and stamina in and around water.

It's never too late to reap the benefits of learning to swim, it's a low-impact exercise and an enjoyable summer activity.

BlueFit Swim School offers adult beginner classes to learn the fundamental skills and advanced classes to continually challenge mature swimmers.

BlueFit's passion for inspiring community activity is evident in their Swim School Program which creates a welcome and supportive environment with small class sizes, where all swimmers are guaranteed a clear progression from babies through to adults, as well as swim club and squad levels.