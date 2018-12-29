Menu
PICTURE PERFECT: Coffs Harbour is ending 2018 with perfect weather.
Perfect weather forecast to end 2018 for Coffs Coast

Sam Flanagan
29th Dec 2018 2:13 PM
COFFS Harbour is at its picture perfect best to end 2018, with residents and tourists taking full advantage of the glorious weather.

Today the temperature reached a top of 27 degrees, with only scattered clouds.

Both Sunday and Monday will be sunny and hit a maximum of 28 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman Rebecca Farr said these temperatures are only slightly above the December average of 26.

"We've been seeing for the past few days a high pressure system sitting in the Tasman Sea, which is keeping temperatures warm in New South Wales,” Ms Farr said.

"The system is blocking cold fronts from coming through.”

Ms Farr said there will be a trough moving progressively through the state on Tuesday which will arrive in the northeast at some stage later in the day and may bring some clouds.

Coffs Coast Advocate

