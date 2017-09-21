Perfect waves for the school holidays

DARRYN Quigley from Solitary Islands Surf School gives us the low down on surf conditions and the latest surf news.

Surf Conditions

It's going to be another typical spring week for waves on the Coffs Coast. We'll start the weekend with hot weather and a peaky medium sized north swell and winds from the north. This means our northern corners will have fun waves for surfers of all abilities. Next week, the swell and wind will drop off on Monday making the more open beaches or those that pick up what swell there is as the best spots. It looks like it will be hot days and small waves around, perfect for kids on holidays.

Local surf news

Our juniors performed strongly at the Kirra junior teams challenge last weekend on the Gold Coast. Woolgoolga Boardriders were surfing in the event for the first time and did the club proud. Dayne Peel and Brandon Mercy had solid heat wins and Brad Gordon picked up a runner up finish. Two other local juniors Bonnie Hills and Ryley Smidt surfed for Coffs Boardriders with Ryley getting a strong win and Bonnie picking up a 2nd place.

Global surf news

The Hurley and Swatch pro's finished last week, and it was Brazilian's Filipe Toledo and Silvana Lima who finished on top. Both had amazing small wave acts. The men's and women's tours now move to Europe with women having an event in Portugal before combining with the men in France for the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro's. Sally Fitzgibbon has taken the women's ratings lead while Jordy Smith leads the men.

All the talk this week has been about Kelly Slater's Wave Pool. There's been video floating around social media and it looks like a real game changer.

Any extra news

