Perfect surfing

SURF'S UP: Luca and Will about to blast off with Barton Lynch. Trevor Veale

SINCE they first emerged from the Oz Grom Cup in Coffs Harbour three years ago, surfing brothers Luca and Will Martin haven't looked back.

Just last week Will finished second overall at the Billabong Parko's Grom Stomp at the Sunshine Coast and scored a perfect 10 for his best ride.

Last April, Will also scored a perfect 10 when winning his division of the Oz Grom with Luca runner-up to Sawtell's Fletcher O'Sullivan.

Early next month both boys are off to Sydney's Northern Beaches to defend their titles at the Hurley Blast Off hosted by Barton Lynch and dad, Aaron, said they manage to take all the attention in their stride.

"Their overall performances are really good,” Aaron said.

"And to be involved with Barton who is one of the great surfers is a great experience.”

Luca competes in under-12's while Will is in under-10's.

The Hurley Blast Off from October 2, founded by former World champion and surfing legend Lynch, is in its 13th year and has completely sold out which is a clear sign of his pulling power.

Arguably the largest grom comp in the world, event publicist Mia Hardman said 350 young surfers will participate with a long term plan of giving them high quality competition experience with surfing to debut at the Olympics in Tokyo 2020.

"The aim is to introduce young surfers to the world of competition but in a friendly and encouraging environment that focuses on surf improvement and family fun,” Mia said.

Meanwhile, action is hotting up in the Woolworths Surfer Groms series with the second event this weekend in Sydney.

The competition takes a break before arriving on the Coffs Coast for event three over October 7-8.

Both Will and Luca are taking part on their home break.

Surfing Australia's Luke Madden said this series has laid down the beginning of an awesome pathway for future stars.

"We and we can't wait to see who comes charging through the ranks again this year,” he said.