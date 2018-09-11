Menu
Cobber is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Perfect for an active home

Rachel Vercoe
by
11th Sep 2018 9:45 AM

MEET Cobber the mastiff, mixed breed, Australian cattle dog looking for his forever home.

At one year and three months old, he is a loving dog with a lot to give.

He has not had a lot of training but is catching up during his stay at RSPCA Coffs Harbour.

Cobber can be unsure of strangers at first but warms up quickly.

He requires an active home with a family who have time to continue his training and socialising.

Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration of $28.50.

Animal id: 428044

To adopt Cobber or see what other pets are available for adoption, visit adoptapet.com.au.

