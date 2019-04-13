Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WEDDING BLISS: Aron and Monique Wilmot (Keys) are all smiles on their special day.
WEDDING BLISS: Aron and Monique Wilmot (Keys) are all smiles on their special day. Kristina Wild Photography
Lifestyle

Perfect day for young couple

4th Apr 2019 10:30 AM

FOR Aron and Monique Wilmot it was everything they could have wished for and more.

The couple were married on Saturday, March 2 in the beautiful gardens of Thornbury Lodge, Liston.

The rain couldn't even dampen their spirits and, even though it persisted, the happy couple chose to remain outdoors for their ceremony with guests sheltered under umbrellas.

"Within minutes after making that decision the rain had cleared and the sun was shining," Monique said.

"We had beautiful weather for the ceremony and all of the photos."

Monique is the only daughter of Sheree Hilton and Aron is the youngest son of Debbie and Howard Wilmot.

The reception was held at the Civic Center with 170 guests.

Maid of honour was Shania Scuderi and bridesmaids were Grace Johnson, Cassia Einam and Zoe Moore.

The best man was Benjamin Wilmot with groomsmen Jared Crisp, Nick Cosmo and Michael Grassick.

"It certainly was a rollercoaster of emotion but we wouldn't have had it any other way.

"It was perfect."

bride groom guests marriage wedding
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    GO TIME: Service centre officially unveiled

    premium_icon GO TIME: Service centre officially unveiled

    News FOLLOWING a nine month construction phase, the South Coffs Service Centre was 'officially' opened on Saturday morning.

    AFL North Coast welcome new partner

    premium_icon AFL North Coast welcome new partner

    News FOOTY code bring on board a well-known local brand.

    Skydiving into the history books

    premium_icon Skydiving into the history books

    News MARLEY Nolan-Duncan is a trailblazer in the skies.

    Missing man found safe and well

    Missing man found safe and well

    News PETER Hile has returned home.