Perez slams ‘awful’ I’m a Celeb star

Perez Hilton has opened up about how "awful" Ryan Gallagher was to him in the I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

It was obvious to everyone watching that Perez and Ryan didn't get on, but in a 45-minute video he posted on YouTube, the gossip guru revealed some of the "mean" and "nasty" things that the former MAFS contestant said to him.

"He wants to be a comic, or he's been doing some comedy," Perez said about Ryan. "For almost all the time in the jungle he was constantly cracking jokes … It was exhausting.

Ryan was on all the time. It was draining to be around."

But Perez made it clear he wasn't a fan of Ryan's sense of humour.

"His comedy, in my opinion, was at the expense of others," Perez said. "He would constantly bring other people down to lift himself up."

Perez Hilton was no fan of Ryan Gallagher’s sense of humour.

He said Ryan was ‘exhausting’.

Perez then listed a few examples of when Ryan cracked jokes at the expense of other campmates.

"He made this joke about Miguel, which I did not say anything back about," Perez said. "Dale (Thomas) said, 'Oh Miguel, you have something in your hair', which he did, he had a feather. And then immediately after Dale said that, Ryan said, 'Yeah, not much there'.

"Another time, Ryan got the bug spray and sprayed it at Cos (Cosentino), and he's like, 'Oh, I guess it doesn't work, I can't make a pest disappear'.

"He was just trying to be funny," Perez said. "In his mind he didn't think that was mean or nasty or cruel."

The US blogger said that "for some reason, he (Ryan) had it out for me", and he spoke about a couple of moments that Ryan singled him out.

"We were rehearsing this song and dance number as a tribute to all the first responders in Australia fighting the fires," Perez explained in the YouTube video. "Because I'm not Australian and had not been part of the camp early on, I was like, 'Let me be the MC and introduce the camp'."

Perez Hilton on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: Ten

When they'd finished rehearsing, Ryan said to Perez, "OK, do your introduction here Perez, in front of the stage."

Perez had a different idea, though, and said, "No, I'm going to do it on the logs, and you guys are on the stage."

The two went back and forth a couple of times, and eventually Ryan said, "It's all right, we'll just cut you out anyways."

Perez claimed Ryan later suggested he wasn't entitled to any dinner because he was MC, rather than singing with the other campmates.

"I go into camp and somebody says, 'We're having paella', and Ryan says, 'Yeah, but only for those who sang'," Perez said.

"He was just awful to me … Thankfully, I did not respond to him. Thankfully, I did not take his bait."

Perez was the seventh star booted from the I'm a Celeb camp. A day later, Ryan and Myf Warhurst were voted out in a double eviction.

Only three stars remain in the jungle: Dale Thomas, Miguel Maestre and Rhonda Burchmore.

A winner will be crowned this Sunday in the I'm a Celeb finale, which will air at 7.30pm on Channel 10.