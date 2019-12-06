Peppa Pig drug bust nets 9kg of MDMA

A major drug ring has been busted after police found a huge stash of a popular drug in a children's Peppa Pig party bag.

Six heavily tattooed men were arrested after almost 10kg of MDMA and other drugs worth more than $700,000 and a load of cash were found as part of a major crackdown on bikie gangs.

Police found more than $210,000 cash, $8700 in cryptocurrency, 340g methylamphetamine, 58g cocaine, nine cannabis plants and steroids after raiding homes in western Sydney last week as part of Strike Force Raptor.

Nearly 10kg of MDMA was seized by police during the raids.

The most surprising find was more than 2kg of MDMA stashed inside a children's Peppa Pig party bag.

A Toyota Hilux, a Mazda CX5, ammunition, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were also taken by police as part of the raid.

One of the men who was arrested in relation to the haul - a 36-year-old - is a member of the infamous Lone Wolf outlaw motorcycle gang.

One of the arrested men watched on as police searched a car and the Peppa Pig bag.

He was arrested at a home in Oakhurst and hit with several charges for drug supply and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The man was refused bail and is due to front Blacktown Local Court later this month.

Another man, a 28-year-old, was last month arrested after allegedly attempting to flee from police at a Marsden Park home.

Two men - aged 32 and 38 - were also arrested following separate vehicle stops at Schofields and Penrith late last month.

More than $210,000 cash was seized as part of the Strike Force Raptor investigation.

Both men were charged with drug supply and refused bail after fronting court last month.

Another man, a 55-year-old, was also arrested in a Tuncurry car park late on Thursday.

Police will allege in court that the man was at the location to supply 5kg of MDMA.

Shortly after the arrest, police raided homes in Forster and Tuncurry, where they found 80g of a white powder believed to be cocaine, mobile phones and 20g of MDMA worth more than $700K.

The 55-year-old man was hit with several charges and refused bail to appear at Forster Local Court today.