YOU FEELING CLUCKY? Chickens have almost been flying out the door at this rural traders store as demand surges.
People travel 100km+ to buy live chooks, ammo

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
26th Mar 2020 5:18 PM | Updated: 11:34 PM
WHILE toilet paper and pasta has been flying off the shelves at supermarkets, rural traders are reporting even stranger items are in high demand - chickens and ammunition.

At Jacko's Rural Supplies Laidley, business owner Sharna Jackwitz said the demand for poultry had been incredible.

"They are going out the door like no man's business. I think its everyone's last-ditch effort at becoming a little bit more self-sufficient," Ms Jackwitz said.

"We had people from Brisbane drive out today just to get chooks because they couldn't get them any closer."

Ammunition has also been a big seller in recent weeks, as well as dog food.

But while a few items are in high demand, overall the business is feeling the pinch as buyers tighten their budgets.

"We have noticed that even though that we have sort of been getting a consistent transaction count throughout the day, the total volume of sales has decreased," Sharna said.

"So that to us indicates that people are just sort of grabbing small amounts of odd things."

Apart from chickens and ammunition, she said there had not been much panic buying at the traders.

Sharna said buyers were worried about being able to access supplies if harsher virus containment measures were put in place.

She said buyers were particularly worried about accessing livestock feed, but hadn't been bulk buying it due to the difficulty storing it in large volumes.

"It's a bit difficult to store animal feed, because if you get weevil through it you lose everything," she said.

"So, it's not really something that you can stockpile."

She also added that many in the area didn't have the funds to be buying more than a months' worth of feed at a time.

