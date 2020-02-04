People power play important role in ‘David and Goliath’ battle

Tim Chapman from Moonee Beach is celebrating along with the community about the final deliberation over the proposed petrol station.

Tim Chapman from Moonee Beach is celebrating along with the community about the final deliberation over the proposed petrol station.

A MID North Coast community is celebrating after a four year battle against a proposed $3.5 million petrol station being built next to a child care centre.

Developers Gowings Bros lodged a development application with Coffs Harbour City Council in 2016 to construct a 24-hour service station and fast food outlet on the corner of Moonee Beach and Settlers roads.

The final deliberation for the plan was knocked back last month by the Land and Environment Court.

“The Moonee Beach community was involved from the word go, a lot of people didn’t want it in the community,” Moonee Beach Action Group community spokesperson Tim Chapman said.

When the plan was brought to the communities attention, the Moonee Beach Action Group was formed to speak on behalf of the community.

“We have contributed to saying no, we went up against council who also voted no and then against the Land and Environment Court. That’s how we got to where we are today.

Concerns for the Moonee Beach community involved health impacts on the would be neighbouring childcare centre and traffic issues.

“With people using the Marketplace and an increase with the service centre, we were going to have traffic issues.

“In every development that goes on, there is the opportunity to have a say, yes or no, based upon how they want their community to look, feel and what sort of environment they want to be in. We continue to have a voice in shaping the community and we’ve had a say.

“We’re now sitting here smiling, taking a deep breath and saying we did it.

Tim described the four-year process as a David and Goliath type battle, doing what they could but not expecting the result they wanted.

“In this day and age with social media, word of mouth and across every medium, people are talking about this decision and very much celebrating and saying we can’t believe we did it.

Tim said the Coffs Harbour City Council played an important role in continuing the case by representing and listening to the community while staying engaged for a long period of time.

“They supported us, backed us, informed us and really helped to maintain momentum.

“We’re looking forward to recognising the win that we’ve had in the next few weeks over the courts decision.”