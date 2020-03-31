People escaping cities could put regional towns at risk

There are particular concerns in relation to city residents travelling to regional NSW during Easter in an attempt to escape quarantinee.

Holiday-makers, or those trying to escape the city, should indefinitely postpone their visits.

This is the message from Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh and Leader of The Nationals John Barilaro.

They are worried about city residents travelling to regional NSW during Easter in an attempt to escape quarantine, which would be extremely dangerous for country communities.

"Non-essential travel between regional towns and remote communities must be cancelled and Easter holiday-makers should indefinitely postpone their visits, in line with the nationwide effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Singh said.

National Cabinet has asked all Australians to stay at home unless they are shopping for essentials, receiving medical care, undertaking daily exercise or attending work or school. As of midnight last night, this is now enforced by law.

"COVID-19 does not discriminate and does not care about borders, so now is not the time to travel between towns or to relocate, the safest thing you can do right now is stay in your local community," Mr Singh said.

"It is important everyone understands that COVID-19 isn't just impacting cities, and these measures will help protect the lives of the most vulnerable members of our community.

"To help slow the spread we need people to do the right thing by our families, friends and neighbours, which means staying 1.5 metres away from others, no social gatherings, washing hands and ensuring that if you are sick, that you self-isolate."

NSW Deputy Premier and Leader of The Nationals John Barilaro. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

"We continue to battle the worst drought in recorded history, we have endured bushfires that took the lives of 25 people and destroyed more than 2,400 homes and what we don't need is people spreading the virus across regional NSW," Mr Barilaro said.

"I know towns hit hard by the drought and bushfires are relying on holiday-makers to keep people in jobs and put food on the table, but right now health and safety is paramount and lives depend on every single one of us doing our part to help by staying at home."

For more details on the pandemic call the NSW Government's COVID-19 hotline on 13 77 88. For the latest information about the NSW Government's response to COVID-19, go to: www.nsw.gov.au