People do care

22nd Oct 2019 10:26 AM
A big "thank you" to the members of Tallowwood, the Sawtello Gospel Choir and particularly their leader Andrew, for the memorable concert at the Coramba Hall on Sunday 20 October. The effort they all put in to raise funds for the Coramba, East Bank and Nana Glen Fire Brigades was a credit to them and much appreciated. As well, besides enjoying the concert, the generosity of patrons was outstanding. The Brigades just cannot thank you enough.
John Bojarski
President
Coramba Rural Fire Brigade

