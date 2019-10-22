Your Story People do care

A big "thank you" to the members of Tallowwood, the Sawtello Gospel Choir and particularly their leader Andrew, for the memorable concert at the Coramba Hall on Sunday 20 October. The effort they all put in to raise funds for the Coramba, East Bank and Nana Glen Fire Brigades was a credit to them and much appreciated. As well, besides enjoying the concert, the generosity of patrons was outstanding. The Brigades just cannot thank you enough.

John Bojarski

President

Coramba Rural Fire Brigade