Penthouse living in Park Beach

EXCELLENCE in modern beachside living is the best way to describe this penthouse apartment in Park Beach.

Apartment 13 in the Sunrise on the Beach complex offers the ultimate in low-maintenance, high-quality coastal living. Located across the road from Park Beach and an easy walk to cafes, restaurants and bowling club and, this apartment is ideal for those who value quality and convenience.

13/51-53 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour

An internal lift ensures easy access to the top floor apartment. Walking through the front door, you are immediately you are impressed by the generous space offered in this home (total area 221m2).

The open plan kitchen, living and dining space features light, bright tones and plenty of windows allowing lots of natural light. The well-appointed kitchen features stone benchtops, ample storage and an island bench that also serves as an informal family meal space.

Glass stacker doors open to a private covered patio with ocean glimpses - a lovely spot to enjoy your coffee in the morning or a cool drink in the afternoon. With plenty of space for a barbecue it's also a great place to entertain all year round.

The master suite is ideally located on this side of the apartment, making the most of the views across the bowling greens to the beach beyond. A dwarf wall opens the space to the full-sized ensuite that features a shower, spa bath and dual vanity. The space also features a generous walk-in wardrobe and glass stacker doors give this room private access to the patio.

Two other bedrooms are spacious and feature their own glass stacker doors to private patios and built-in robes. A third room could be utilised as a media room, or second living space/teenager's retreat or as a fourth bedroom.

The light, coastal feel continues in the main bathroom, with generously proportioned bath, shower and vanity. A powder room off the hallway is ideal for guests when entertaining.

Other features of the property include lift access, secure gate with intercom, two allocated parking space in a secure garage, communal in-ground pool, internal laundry and reverse cycle air conditioning.

All this located just minutes' easy walk to Park Beach, exclusive cafes and a few minutes' drive from Park Beach Plaza and the Jetty precinct.

4 bed

2 + bath

2 car

PRICE: $730,000-$749,000

INSPECT: Saturday and Sunday, 1-1.30pm

AGENT: Caroline Campbell, First National Real Estate Coffs Coast, 0402 889 441