Pensions and allowance will rise from today

RECIPIENTS of the aged pension, disability support payment and carer payment will from today notice an increase in their bank accounts.

The government pensions and allowances will go up by $9.90 to $926.20 a fortnight for singles and by $14.80 for couples to $1,396.20.

The single parenting payment will increase by $7.60 to $788.10 a fortnight.

Individuals on the new start allowance, widow allowance and sickness allowance will benefit from an increase of $5.50 a fortnight to $564.50, including the energy supplement.

Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said the new increases in the aged pension meant they had risen by $117.80 per fortnight for singles and by $177.40 for couples since the Coalition won government in 2013.

"This will be welcome news for all pensioners,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"Being able to responsibly and regularly lift pensions is just as linked to a strong economy as is the provision of all other government services, including in key areas like health, education, and national security.”

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the increase would directly increase 25,000 age pensioners living in the community.

He said the rate of parenting payment (single) would increase by $7.60 to $788.10 a fortnight, including the pension supplement and the energy supplement.

"We understand the importance of these increases to help pensioners and allowance recipients keep up with the cost of living,” Mr Hogan said.

"Rent Assistance rates will also increase from March 20, as well as a range of income and assets limits for pensions and allowances. This includes higher limits to the income and assets tests for age pensioners.”

Full details on the pension increases, and associated easing of assets and income tests, can be found here.