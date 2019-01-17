Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MONEY TALKS: Warwick residents looking for alternative institutions to hold their savings
MONEY TALKS: Warwick residents looking for alternative institutions to hold their savings Nicole Zurcas
Crime

Pensioner thief had $1500 cash in bag

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
17th Jan 2019 11:35 AM | Updated: 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PENSIONER had $1500 cash in her bag when police found her with items stolen from Coles, Bunnings and Toyworld.

Christine Ann Harris pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to three counts of stealing.

Police apprehended Harris on December 12 after Coles City Centre Plaza staff watched her leave the store with items concealed in her bag she had not paid for when she went through the checkout and paid for a trolley full of groceries.

She had two toys from Toyworld along with a chrome hammer and sandpaper from Bunnings in her bag with $1500 cash, two chicken tenders, broccolini, a block of butter and a block of Philadephia cream cheese.

Checks revealed the items were stolen.

She was ordered to pay restitution to Coles $28.90 and $900 in fines.

Convictions were recorded.

bunnings coles editors picks rockhampton magistrates court theft tmbcourt toyworld
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Mother to stand trial for alleged mugging spree

    premium_icon Mother to stand trial for alleged mugging spree

    News A woman accused of playing a role in a spree of armed robberies across Coffs Harbour, that saw several people threatened with a machete, is set to stand trial.

    • 17th Jan 2019 1:30 PM
    High school teacher facing alleged rape charges

    premium_icon High school teacher facing alleged rape charges

    News Coffs Harbour teacher appears in court this week.

    Man accused of woman's murder faces court

    premium_icon Man accused of woman's murder faces court

    News Police said the woman's body was found on a mid north coast property

    Beach closed as locals complain of foul odour

    premium_icon Beach closed as locals complain of foul odour

    News Lifeguards explain why they've closed a popular Coffs Coast beach