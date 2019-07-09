Pensioner fed up with dumping after two dead calves found

Clifford Rolfe is fed up with people dumping rubbish on his South Ripley road.

CLIFFORD Rolfe moved to his 14-acre property in South Ripley with his wife Anne 15 years ago to escape the rat race.

Over that time, he has become used to all manners of rubbish being dumped on Watsons Rd, a dirt country road just a bit away from ongoing residential development.

It's became commonplace for people to dump mattresses, tyres, TV sets, carpet and all sorts of other trash alongside the road since he arrived.

But the retired electrician, 65, decided to draw the line with the discovery of what he believes to be two dead calves dumped beside the road.

"When I saw the two dead calves I thought people just don't give a damn," he said.

"I just thought some mongrel doesn't give a damn. There's no need to do that."

He said he was fed up with people thinking they could do whatever they want, free of consequences.

"Maybe (council) need to put up a sign that says this isn't a rubbish dump," he said.

An Ipswich City Council spokesperson confirmed it had received an illegal dumping complaint about the incident and city maintenance branch officers began a clean up immediately.

"There was no compliance investigation due to lack of information on a possible offender," they said.

The council determined Watsons Rd is not a 'hot spot' for illegal dumping.

"But if further instances occur, council could use surveillance cameras and signage to catch and/or deter potential offenders," the spokesperson said.

"Dead animals need to be buried or on a rural property can be burned.

"Illegal dumping is a serious issue and can create serious public health impacts. Council is committed to its regulatory and clean-up responsibilities and will continue measures to prevent such activities.

"The community can use transfer stations in Ipswich to dispose of waste at a cost of $12 for residents, or free of charge for recyclable materials."

The fine for illegal dumping is $2135 for an individual and $10,000 for a corporation (from July 1) in accordance with the Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011.