Pensioner couple calling for community support

IT'S been three months since Sue and Eric Garvey launched their fundraiser, but the donations which were once pouring in have reached a "screeching halt”.

The Coffs Harbour couple, with the help of the crew at the Coffs Hotel, is hoping to gain more support from the community with a benefit night.

Eric has been caring full-time for his wife Sue for more than 22 years, and has been unable to work.

Sue was born with cerebral palsy, which sees her confined to a wheelchair.

The couple owns a station wagon but as the Garveys have approached their 60s, they've found they're in desperate need of a van with disability access.

Eric said the National Disability Insurance Scheme would only pay for modifications for vehicles which are under three years old.

"We're trying to raise $30,000 for a disability vehicle,” he said.

"My back is suffering from the lifting over the years, and we're both pensioners and don't have too much in the way of family support. So far, through online sites Mycause and GoFundMe and tins around shopping centres, we've got up to $2000. But it's all come to a screeching halt.

"So we thought, well, we could get the community involved through a benefit night.”

Eric got in touch with Marty and Donna Phillips at the Coffs Hotel and with their help is making it happen.

The Garveys will be holding a trivia night "with a twist” at the Coffs Hotel on April 12, beginning from 5.30pm.

There will also be a lucky door prize, a raffle and great music.

Eric also approached a number of businesses and organisations around Coffs who have generously donated prizes for the night.

The Men's Shed, Your Kitchenshop, Coffs Discount Chemist, West High Street Boutique Butchery, Harbour Sweets, Fresco, Morrisons Better Electrical, Harvey Norman, Rainbow Cycles and many more have contributed prizes.

"We've been collecting all these prizes which is really sensational. There's no space for someone to even sit on the couch at the moment,” Eric said.

"I'm just really stoked with the businesses which have helped us out.”

Attendees are being encouraged to make their own leprechaun hat, with the best hat winner taking home $100.

Those who come without a hat will be 'fined' $2 or $5, which will be donated to the Garveys fundraiser.