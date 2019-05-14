Menu
Corey Allan scores for the Rabbitohs against Penrith at Panthers Stadium, Sydney on April 26. Picture: Craig Golding/AAP
Rugby League

Penrith and Parramatta swing the axe

14th May 2019 4:58 PM

SOUTH Sydney will get a glimpse into their NRL future with Corey Allan named at fullback to replace the injured Alex Johnston for Saturday's clash with Canberra.

Johnston is understood to be out for a month following a knee injury last week, handing Allan his first shot in the No.1 jumper since arriving from Brisbane over the summer.

Allan, who played fullback in the Prime Minister's XIII last year, has featured primarily on the wing this year but is widely tipped to be the club's long-term custodian.

Mawene Hiroti will play his second game on the wing against a Raiders side that has Bailey Simonssen on the wing for the injured Jordan Rapana.

In other team news, Penrith and Parramatta have both swung the axe following their heavy losses in round nine.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has responded to his team's fifth straight loss by making four changes, axing Josh Mansour, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Wayde Egan and Caleb Aekins.

Mansour, who was one of six co-captains named earlier in the year before James Tamou took sole captaincy, and Aekins will both play reserve grade.

Dylan Edwards and Waqa Blake have been recalled, Liam Martin returns from suspension, while Brian To'o has been handed a debut on the wing.

Campbell-Gillard, who this time last year was on his way to being selected for NSW in State of Origin I, is on an extended bench against an unchanged Warriors team.

Newly re-signed Eels coach Brad Arthur has made three changes following his team's 54-point thrashing, including Will Smith at five-eighth for Jaeman Salmon.

Michael Jennings is a notable omission and has been replaced by Josh Hoffman, while George Jennings comes in for the suspended Maika Sivo.

The troops have returned for Manly, with Dylan Walker freed from the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy, and Jorge Taufua, Addin Fonua-Blake and Lachlan Croker back from injury.

Brisbane star James Roberts' exile from the NRL has continued despite Jack Bird's season-ending injury, with Gehamat Shibasaki in the centres and Jamayne Isaako on the wing.

New signing James Segeyaro is on an extended bench against a Sydney Roosters side missing co-captain Boyd Cordner to concussion. He has been replaced by Mitch Aubusson.

Injuries have forced Melbourne into two changes, with Ryan Papenhuyzen at fullback for Jarome Hughes, and Marion Seve in the centres for Curtis Scott.

On the Gold Coast, AJ Brimson starts at fullback for the absent Michael Gordon, with Tyrone Roberts returning from injury against Canterbury.

The Bulldogs have recalled Corey Harawira-Naera for the injured Adam Elliott.

St George Illawarra, Newcastle and Cronulla are the other teams unchanged.

- AAP

News Corp Australia

