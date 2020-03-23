Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor Senator Penny Wong.
Labor Senator Penny Wong.
News

Penny Wong in isolation after 'feeling unwell'

by Staff Writers
23rd Mar 2020 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Labor Senator Penny Wong has announced she is self-isolating in Canberra after waking up this morning "feeling unwell".

In a statement issued this morning, Senator Wong said: "This morning I woke feeling unwell. Consistent with advice to all Australians, and recognising that my Parliamentary colleagues will return to their home states and communities, as a responsible precaution I will self-isolate, pending medical advice. As a result I will not be attending Senate today."

Federal parliament is meeting to deal with legislation governing the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

coronaviruspromo

It comes as fallen film mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been put into isolation in prison after testing positive for the coronavirus.

An upstate New York newspaper quoted unnamed officials confirming the diagnosis of Weinstein and two other prisoners.

Weinstein's spokesperson told The Daily Beast "our team … has not heard anything like that yet".

There have been a number of COVID-19 diagnoses in New York's jails.

The Niagara Gazette quoted Mike Powers, the head of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association saying: "There is no better breeding ground for this virus than a closed environment such as a correctional facility."

Weinstein, 68, was this month sentenced to 23 years prison for rape and sexual assault.

He has alternated between spending time in Rikers Island jail and a Manhattan Hospital, where he was being treated for chest pains and other ailments.

CNHI newspapers reported that Weinstein had been isolated in the Wende Correctional Facility, in the west of New York State.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks penny wong

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        Police call for information in explosive device case

        premium_icon Police call for information in explosive device case

        News A vehicle was seen in the vicinity of the explosion

        Confusion over PM's school call as states break ranks

        Confusion over PM's school call as states break ranks

        Education The Education Minister denied that the conflicting messages

        Keeping your distance has never been more important

        premium_icon Keeping your distance has never been more important

        News WE’VE heard it 100 times, how to protect yourself against COVID19 but sometimes...