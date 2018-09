Penny is Pet of the Week.

WAITING patiently at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter for her new home is Penny the five-year-old Australian klpie mixed breed.

She is social with other dogs but prefers the company of people.

Penny can get anxious at times if left alone and will needs lots of enrichment to keep her busy.

Animal ID: 433456

For more information, visit adoptapet.com.au.