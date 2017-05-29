Pennant three-peat for Coffs

FOR the third year in a row Coffs Harbour has walked away with MNC District Golf's Division 1 pennant.

In a thrilling final against Bonville played at Nambucca Heads, the Coffs team prevailed 3-2.

Bonville won the first match with its captain Adam Wood beating Mark Brindle 2&1. Coffs Harbour's Dan Swain evened up the scores with a strong 5&4 victory in his match against Paul Gallagher.

Coffs Harbour young gun Jack Pountney needed the putter only seven times in the opening six holes in his match against Bill Stocks on his way to 6&5 win to give Coffs lead.

Richie Gallichan was in control of his match against Coffs captain Shane Cutmore in the final match which meant the trophy rested solely on the outcome of the number threes, Tim Hyland for Coffs Harbour and Grant Rickwood for Bonville.

TRIPLE TREAT: Coffs Harbour's Division 1 pennant golfers (l-r) David Rook, Jack Pountney, captain Shane Cutmore, Mark Brindle, Jack Goldsmith, Dan Swain and Tim Hyland celebrate the team's third straight MNC District title. Contributed

Hyland was 1-up with two holes to play when he pulled his drive on the 17th left into a water hazard.

Rickwood was safely at the back of the green for two and looking likely to square the match up when Hyland played his third to within 15 feet and nailed the putt to halve the hole.

Cutmore admitted hat was the pivotal moment of the final.

"It would've been a big difference being all-square playing the last hole," he said.

The Coffs Harbour boys celebrated hard back at the clubhouse and Cutmore admits it's a special feeling being a part of team that's won three straight titles.

"I was looking at the trophy afterwards and there's not many repeat winners on there," he said.

Wood was disappointed the result didn't go his club's way but said it was always going to be a close final.

"We did everything we could," Wood said.

"We looked to give them one win with Jack (Pountney) and we were confident we'd get one with Richie (Gallichan).

"That meant it was a battle of the other three to decide it, unfortunately for us they got this one."