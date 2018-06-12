Penguin nesting time

SOFT AND WARM: Ducky the penguin keeping watch over an egg. Staff at Dolphin Marine Magic are busy supplying leaves and twigs for the upcoming blue penguin nesting season.

SOFT AND WARM: Ducky the penguin keeping watch over an egg. Staff at Dolphin Marine Magic are busy supplying leaves and twigs for the upcoming blue penguin nesting season. Contributed

THERE will soon be new additions to Dolphin Marine Magic with penguin parents busily gathering nesting material for their eggs.

Blue penguin nesting season is an exciting time and the keepers have been busy adding nesting materials to the penguin habitat daily so they have a good selection to create their nests.

"The upcoming parents are quite selective in which leaves, branches and twigs they use,” Dolphin Marine Magic marketing and function sales manager Leah Holmes said.

"It can be quite a competitive time as parents often rush and tussle over the best leaves for the nest.

"The penguin parents will take turns sitting on the eggs for about a month and also share feeding the chicks once they hatch.

"It's quite common for the chick to be larger than the parents leading up to leaving the nest.”

The park has a flock of 17 blue penguins made up of birds rescued from Coffs Harbour beaches with injuries preventing their release and others that have hatched at the centre or were transferred from other facilities as part of the managed Australian Little Penguin breeding program.

The penguins have leg bands to make them easily identifiable to the marine mammal specialists, although a few particularly cheeky ones are recognisable by staff on sight.

Although classified as non-threatened, many individual populations are threatened or endangered due to pressures from introduced species such as cats, dogs and foxes.