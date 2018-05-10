Pen a personal note this Mother's Day

PERSONAL TOUCH: Mother's Day is extra special when you write the greeting yourself.

GET yourself in the good books by texting mum or making a phone call this Sunday to wish her happy Mother's Day.

But if you are really keen to stay in the will, an even better strategy is to use the personal touch and send her something where she can see you have written the greeting of glad tidings under your own hand.

A survey of 1600 mums by Pilot Pen Australia revealed 68 per cent much prefer a handwritten card or letter than an email, online message or text on Mother's Day.

Handwriting expert Sophia Le said taking the time to purchase a store bought card and writing a personalised message by hand may be quite a novel idea.

"It's novel in an age where electronic messaging by email or text reigns,” she said.

"Yet it is a great way to show mum how much you care on her special day.”

Sophia said many people are frightened to pick up a pen these days with the over-reliance on the keyboard leading to a loss of handwriting skills and technique.

"People tell me they have lost their strength and their letter formation is weak, leaving their handwriting looking scruffy.

"My message is to keep trying as practise makes perfect.”

If you decided to write something to mum by hand, consider a couple of key tips.

Don't be afraid to make a mistake and take it slowly.

Decide what you are going to write and then practise on a piece of paper first.

Once you are happy with how it looks then go to your greeting card.

"We are so used to forming words on a keyboard quickly we expect to write by hand at the same pace.

"Handwriting nicely does take time and that is part of its pleasure.

"Make a cup of tea, sit down, take a big deep breath and make a commitment to taking your time.

"Enjoy seeing the words form carefully on the page and then, when you are finished, take the time to look at the work you have created.

"Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to share your feelings with your mum, so tell her how much you love her, appreciate her, miss her.

"Whatever your message of love is she will love it and I am sure, cherish it forever.”